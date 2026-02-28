Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT’s election night coverage: Results, reaction, analysis to key local and statewide races

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will convene the ‘Power Panel’ to cover the March primary live

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Election Night Livestream for March Primaries (Henry Keller, KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary races, including for U.S. Senate, Texas Congressional District 23, Bexar County Judge and District Attorney.

The livestream will take place at 7 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube, leading up to the Nightbeat on KSAT 12 and streaming on KSAT Plus.

Recommended Videos

Arthur, Zuniga and our team of KSAT 12 Reporters will bring you the latest from watch parties across the state, as well as analysis from the ‘Power Panel’ of experts.

Panelists for the livestream include:

  • Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizens Reach and a military veteran
  • Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 commissioner
  • Juan Sepúlveda, Harvard Board of Overseers

More Vote 2026 coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...