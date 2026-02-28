KSAT’s election night coverage: Results, reaction, analysis to key local and statewide races

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday, covering key primary races, including for U.S. Senate, Texas Congressional District 23, Bexar County Judge and District Attorney.

The livestream will take place at 7 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube, leading up to the Nightbeat on KSAT 12 and streaming on KSAT Plus.

Arthur, Zuniga and our team of KSAT 12 Reporters will bring you the latest from watch parties across the state, as well as analysis from the ‘Power Panel’ of experts.

Panelists for the livestream include:

Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizens Reach and a military veteran

Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 commissioner

Juan Sepúlveda, Harvard Board of Overseers

