Voters to decide November ballot for top office races across Texas

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texas voters will face some significant decisions at the ballot box this year. And they will make those decisions twice.

Once in the March Primary Election and then again in November after the ballots are set.

Recommended Videos

There will likely be a primary runoff to settle some of the races for the November ballot. But we won’t know which races or candidates until the dust settles on March 3.

Statewide, voters will be choosing candidates from the Republican or Democratic ballot to represent their party in November.

Offices for election include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

At the county level, county judges, county commissioners for 2nd and 4th Precincts, constables, justices of the peace, judges, among other offices.

County parties will be selecting their respective chairs and precinct chairs, along with their party propositions.

The Democratic sample ballot is available here, as well as the Republican ballot.

Early voting begins on Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27. Election Day is March 3.

More election coverage on KSAT