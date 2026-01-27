Bexar County clears voter registration backlog, elections administrator says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County voter registration backlog, which peaked at 7,000 pending applications, has been cleared as of Tuesday morning, according to Elections Administrator Michele Carew.

The county elections department’s additional temporary staff members helped process pending applications to clear the backlog.

Recommended Videos

“I want to reassure our community that we’re going through our final checklists, and I am confident that we are going to have a smoothly run election”, Carew stated.

The county had a backlog of more than 75,000 voter registration applications in October last year that was cleared within weeks, the election department said.

Voters are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure their applications are processed in time for the primary.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, call the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or visit its website.

Key election dates:

Feb. 2: Last day to register to vote

Feb. 17-27: Early voting period

Feb. 20: Last day to apply for mail-in ballots

March 3: Election Day and deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.