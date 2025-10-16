Bexar County voter registration backlog resolved, elections officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County elections officials said the voter registration backlog has been resolved in time for early voting.

All voter registrations received by the Oct. 6 deadline have been processed, Elections Administrator Michele Carew announced Wednesday.

Between Oct. 1-13, Bexar County processed approximately 72,000 applications. Roughly 65,000 of those were received from the Texas Department of Public Safety, while the other 7,000 were received by mail.

The backlog had drawn concern in recent weeks, with Carew and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai updating the public on efforts to address the delay.

Carew hired additional staff to tackle the backlog, deploying 82 full-time, part-time, and temporary employees who worked in alternating shifts from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

The backlog happened after the county’s old system — VoteTech — shut down in early August.

The county now uses the TEAMS system, run by the Secretary of State’s office, to process applications.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Commissioners Court, Texas Secretary of State, and my entire team, including temporary staff,” Carew said. “Their efforts made this possible.”

Residents can check their voter registration status at votetexas.gov

Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 20.

