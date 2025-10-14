What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

Bexar County voters will decide on two propositions — both related to the San Antonio Spurs’ potential relocation to a downtown arena — when they head to the polls for the upcoming election.

​Also on the ballot for all Texas voters are 17 constitutional amendments.

>> BALLOT: Nov. 4 election on funding for downtown Spurs arena and upgrades to Coliseum grounds, 17 Texas amendments

Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 20, and ends on Friday, Oct. 31. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Here’s what to know about the Nov. 4 election.

Early voting dates and locations

These are the dates and times for early voting:

Monday, Oct. 20-Friday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26: Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 27-Friday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bexar County voters will have nearly 50 polling locations to choose from during early voting:

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood Drive

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce St.

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Road

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD Admin. Office - Board Room: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Road

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept. – Training Room: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Drive

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Road

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St.

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St.

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northeast Lakeview College – Medina CTE Rm. 104 Bldg. 800: 1201 Kitty Hawk Road

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall Rm. 100 A&B: 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady of the Lake University – Sueltenfus Library Community Room: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College – Palomino Center Rm. 110: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center Rm. 117: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 U.S. Highway 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St.

Southside ISD Admin. Bldg.: 1460 Martinez-Losoya

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM 1346

St. Philips College – William Hudgens (WAC) Rm. 100: 1801 Martin Luther King Drive

Texas A&M University – Mays Ctr. Ste. 111: One University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA – Bexar Room 1: UTSA Circle

Windcrest Civic Center (TAKAS): 9310 Jim Seal

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson Ave.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period.

Can I vote in the election?

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election has passed. If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

If you lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

What can’t I bring to the polls?

Unless you’re a peace officer, Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code generally prohibits a person from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place.

Voters are not allowed to use their phones or other wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including:

Cellphones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images

Voters cannot wear clothing or bring signs expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party within 100 feet of the voting station.

That includes San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fan gear.

Voters are allowed to bring in written materials to help them in casting their ballots, so you can make notes about candidates beforehand and reference them as you vote as long as they’re not visible to other voters or used to campaign for a candidate.

What’s on the ballot

Bexar County voters will determine whether the county can allocate funds to two venues: the Frost Bank Center and a proposed new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

County leaders are breaking the matter into two different questions on the ballot. Each proposition would raise an existing tax on hotels and rental cars, respectively, to generate funds.

​Yes, it’s a tax. But Bexar County, Spurs brass and rodeo bosses are going to great pains to drive the message home to people living in the county: It’s a tax on tourists, not locals.

See the full Bexar County sample ballot below:

​Proposition A pertains to money for Frost Bank Center, where the Spurs currently play, for upgrades and improvements as the county looks to a future without the NBA five-time champions taking the court. The idea is that the San Antonio Stock Show would take over and hold year-round events.

>> Voters to decide on upgrades to county-owned Coliseum grounds on Nov. 4 ballot

According to the county, if voters approve, the tax could raise as much as $192 million.

​Proposition B is the one that could provide some funding for the downtown arena, provided voters give it the go-ahead. It wouldn’t pay for the whole thing, but it’s not an insignificant amount: around $310 million toward the arena’s projected price tag of $1.3 billion.

>> Venue tax hike for new Spurs arena goes to Bexar County voters in November

​There are four ways this could play out: Both measures pass, both fail, Prop. A passes but Prop. B fails, and vice versa.

The next moves will be a reaction to the outcome on Nov. 4.

If voters approve, the tax could be used to raise about $192 million. The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.

​Also on the ballot for all Texas voters are 17 constitutional amendments.

>> 17 statewide propositions will appear on the November ballot. Here’s what Texas voters need to know.

This is standard operating procedure following a legislative session.

The majority of passed bills can be put into law with a signature from Gov. Greg Abbott. But any changes to the constitution have to be approved by voters.

Voting by mail

Not everyone in Texas is able to vote by mail, but that option is available for certain populations. According to the Bexar County Elections Department, you may be eligible to vote by mail if you are:

65 years of age or older;

Disabled or have a sickness/physical condition that would prevent you from entering the polling place without injuring yourself or needing assistance;

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Expected to be absent from your county during Early Voting and on Election Day; or

Confined in Jail or Civilly Committed, but otherwise eligible to vote.

To request a ballot, contact the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or click here. You can fill out an application online, but cannot submit it online.

Click here for more information on voting by mail.

Where can I find election results?

KSAT will have election results on our homepage and our Vote 2025 page.

You can also get election results from these websites:

