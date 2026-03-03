All Judicial races in the March 2026 primary election, Democrat and Republican races

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.
SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES
Judicial
Votes
%
Jimmy Blacklock*(R)
Steve Smith(R)
Votes
%
Cory L. Carlyle(D)
Maggie Ellis(D)
(0 / 10,006)
Votes
%
Gordon Goodman(D)
Kristen Hawkins(D)
(0 / 10,006)
Votes
%
Brett Busby*(R)
David Rogers(R)
Votes
%
Brent Coffee(R)
Lesli Fitzpatrick(R)
Alison Fox(R)
Thomas Smith(R)
Votes
%
Jennifer Balido(R)
John Messinger(R)
Votes
%
Velia J. Meza(D)
Antonia "Toni" Arteaga(D)
Votes
%
Mary Lou Alvarez*(D)
Dinorah Diaz(D)
(0 / 807)
Votes
%
Michael Mery*(D)
Michael De Leon(D)
Votes
%
Stephanie R. Boyd*(D)
Stephanie Franco(D)
(0 / 807)
Votes
%
Marisa Flores*(D)
Grace M. Uzomba(D)
(0 / 807)
Votes
%
Marissa Giovenco(D)
Anastacia "Ana" Ochoa Nelson(D)
(0 / 807)
Votes
%
William "Cruz" Shaw*(D)
Raymond Villareal(D)
Votes
%
Victoria Cruz (D)
Cleophus "Cleo' Marshall, III(D)
Votes
%
Jessica A. Gonzalez(D)
Lizz Lane(D)
Maritza Perez-Stewart(D)
Votes
%
Cesar Garcia*(D)
Adam Flores(D)
Shannon Roberta Salmón(D)
Votes
%
Yolanda Huff*(D)
Lauren Zamora(D)
Votes
%
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez*(D)
Alicia "Ali" Perez(D)
Votes
%
Carlo Rodriguez Key*(D)
Audrey Martinez(D)
Votes
%
Armando Cruz, Jr.(D)
Carlos Quezada(D)
Votes
%
Anna Campos(D)
Erasmo "Raz" Hernandez(D)
Christopher "Chris" McKnight(D)
Votes
%
Russell "Rusty" Prasifka *(R)
Roger Pawelek (R)
Clint Powell (R)
Votes
%
Tom Clark*(R)
Mark Long(R)
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson(R)
Votes
%
Storri Aguilar(R)
Timothy Davis(R)
Barbara Harrell(R)
Naomi Narvaiz(R)
Rosa Isela Torres-Lopez(R)
Votes
%
Alfredo "Beef" Martinez *(D)
Mirtha Cervantez Hernandez (D)
Votes
%
Shanna Gates *(D)
Richard Gandrara (D)
Votes
%
Cody Mikulencak (R)
Jonathan Richter (R)
Votes
%
William "Bill" Squires III*(R)
John Green (R)
Votes
%
Sheryl Sachtleben*(R)
Willie Ybarra(R)
Votes
%
Dave Neighbor*(R)
Vince Robisheaux(R)
Votes
%
Trent Anthony Enriquez *(R)
Delmiro Ray Villanueva Jr.(R)
Votes
%
Roselee C. Bailey (R)
Antonio C. Lopez (R)
Votes
%
Debby S. Hudson *(R)
Jon "JT" Tipton (R)
Votes
%
Brett L. Ferguson(R)
Thomas J. Hurt(R)
Robert Hunter Moose(R)
Deborah Perry(R)
William Tatsch(R)
Votes
%
Taylor Robertson *(R)
Frank J. Bigler (R)
Votes
%
Devan Burns (R)
Sylvia R. Foraker (R)
Christine Martinez (R)
Don Harris (R)
Votes
%
Ernesto "Neto" Ramirez *(D)
Jose Javier Garcia (D)
Votes
%
Lidia Montes (R)
Alicia Rodriguez (R)
Votes
%
Ernie Leija *(D)
Juan Guardiola (D)
Votes
%
Gerardo Apolinar (D)
Antonio Gonzalez (D)
Brianna Salas (D)
Alfredo "Freddy" Sotelo (D)
Votes
%
Bill Terry Tschirhart Jr.*(R)
Michael Barr(R)
Votes
%
Lainey Franklin (R)
Teresa Koch (R)
Michael Sanchez (R)
Votes
%
Evangelina "Vangie" Lozano-Nava (R)
J.J. Suarez (R)
Julio Valdez (R)
Votes
%
Michael Contreras (D)
Ronald Rodriguez (D)
Ramona Esquivel Southward (D)
Votes
%
Ronald "Ronnie' Garza (D)
Juan "Johnny" Guzman (D)
Votes
%
Roland Sanchez *(D)
Claudia Rodriguez (D)
Votes
%
Mario Bosquez (R)
Christian Martinez (R)
Votes
%
J. Randel Dissler *(R)
Danny Musquiz (R)
Votes
%
Maria "Mari" Acosta (R)
Ashly Vicuna (R)
Votes
%
Loida S. Arellano (D)
Juan Roberto Martinez (D)
Votes
%
Connie Terry *(R)
Joel Bellinger (R)
Votes
%
Paula Mae Deleon *(D)
Joseph Adam (D)
Votes
%
Rosie Espinosa Briseno *(D)
Jose L. Arredondo Jr.(D)
Sandy Melendrez (D)
Eric Ruiz (D)
Votes
%
Mike Amoles *(D)
Cindy Mata (D)
Votes
%
Susie Bermea *(D)
Robert Castillo Jr. (D)
If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.
Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
