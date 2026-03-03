All Judicial races in the March 2026 primary election, Democrat and Republican races

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES FIND RACE RESULTS

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES FIND RACE RESULTS

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.