Vote 2026

All Judicial races in the March 2026 primary election, Democrat and Republican races

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Judicial

Texas Supreme Court, Chief Justice (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jimmy Blacklock
Jimmy Blacklock*(R)
00%
Steve Smith
Steve Smith(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Texas Supreme Court, Chief Justice (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cory L. Carlyle
Cory L. Carlyle(D)
00%
Maggie Ellis
Maggie Ellis(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Texas Supreme Court, PL 7 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Gordon Goodman
Gordon Goodman(D)
00%
Kristen Hawkins
Kristen Hawkins(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Texas Supreme Court, PL 8 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Brett Busby
Brett Busby*(R)
00%
David Rogers
David Rogers(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, PL 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Brent Coffee
Brent Coffee(R)
00%
Lesli Fitzpatrick
Lesli Fitzpatrick(R)
00%
Alison Fox
Alison Fox(R)
00%
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith(R)
00%

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, PL 9 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jennifer Balido
Jennifer Balido(R)
00%
John Messinger
John Messinger(R)
00%

Chief Justice, 4th Court of Appeals Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Velia J. Meza
Velia J. Meza(D)
00%
Antonia "Toni" Arteaga
Antonia "Toni" Arteaga(D)
00%

District Judge, 45th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Lou Alvarez
Mary Lou Alvarez*(D)
00%
Dinorah Diaz
Dinorah Diaz(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 144th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Mery
Michael Mery*(D)
00%
Michael De Leon
Michael De Leon(D)
00%
*Incumbent

District Judge, 187th Judcial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie R. Boyd
Stephanie R. Boyd*(D)
00%
Stephanie Franco
Stephanie Franco(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 224th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marisa Flores
Marisa Flores*(D)
00%
Grace M. Uzomba
Grace M. Uzomba(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 226th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marissa Giovenco
Marissa Giovenco(D)
00%
Anastacia "Ana" Ochoa Nelson
Anastacia "Ana" Ochoa Nelson(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 436th Juvenile District Court (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

William "Cruz" Shaw
William "Cruz" Shaw*(D)
00%
Raymond Villareal
Raymond Villareal(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #8 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Victoria Cruz (D)
00%
Cleophus "Cleo' Marshall, III(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Court at Law #9 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jessica A. Gonzalez
Jessica A. Gonzalez(D)
00%
Lizz Lane
Lizz Lane(D)
00%
Maritza Perez-Stewart
Maritza Perez-Stewart(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Court at Law #10 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cesar Garcia
Cesar Garcia*(D)
00%
Adam Flores
Adam Flores(D)
00%
Shannon Roberta Salmón
Shannon Roberta Salmón(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #12 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Yolanda Huff
Yolanda Huff*(D)
00%
Lauren Zamora
Lauren Zamora(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #13 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez*(D)
00%
Alicia "Ali" Perez
Alicia "Ali" Perez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #14 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlo Rodriguez Key
Carlo Rodriguez Key*(D)
00%
Audrey Martinez
Audrey Martinez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Armando Cruz, Jr.
Armando Cruz, Jr.(D)
00%
Carlos Quezada
Carlos Quezada(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Anna Campos
Anna Campos(D)
00%
Erasmo "Raz" Hernandez
Erasmo "Raz" Hernandez(D)
00%
Christopher "Chris" McKnight
Christopher "Chris" McKnight(D)
00%

Atascosa Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Russell "Rusty" Prasifka *(R)
00%
Roger Pawelek (R)
00%
Clint Powell (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Comal Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tom Clark
Tom Clark*(R)
00%
Mark Long
Mark Long(R)
00%
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Comal Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Storri Aguilar
Storri Aguilar(R)
00%
Timothy Davis
Timothy Davis(R)
00%
Barbara Harrell
Barbara Harrell(R)
00%
Naomi Narvaiz
Naomi Narvaiz(R)
00%
Rosa Isela Torres-Lopez
Rosa Isela Torres-Lopez(R)
00%

Dimmit Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4, 5 & 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Alfredo "Beef" Martinez *(D)
00%
Mirtha Cervantez Hernandez (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Frio Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Shanna Gates *(D)
00%
Richard Gandrara (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Gonzales Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cody Mikulencak (R)
00%
Jonathan Richter (R)
00%

Judge, Guadalupe Co. Court at Law No. 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

William "Bill" Squires III*(R)
00%
John Green (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Guadalupe Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheryl Sachtleben
Sheryl Sachtleben*(R)
00%
Willie Ybarra
Willie Ybarra(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kendall Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Dave Neighbor
Dave Neighbor*(R)
00%
Vince Robisheaux
Vince Robisheaux(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Trent Anthony Enriquez *(R)
00%
Delmiro Ray Villanueva Jr.(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Roselee C. Bailey (R)
00%
Antonio C. Lopez (R)
00%

Kendall Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Debby S. Hudson *(R)
00%
Jon "JT" Tipton (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Judge, Kerr Co. Court at Law (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Brett L. Ferguson
Brett L. Ferguson(R)
00%
Thomas J. Hurt
Thomas J. Hurt(R)
00%
Robert Hunter Moose
Robert Hunter Moose(R)
00%
Deborah Perry
Deborah Perry(R)
00%
William Tatsch
William Tatsch(R)
00%

Kerr Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Taylor Robertson *(R)
00%
Frank J. Bigler (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kerr Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Devan Burns (R)
00%
Sylvia R. Foraker (R)
00%
Christine Martinez (R)
00%
Don Harris (R)
00%

La Salle Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ernesto "Neto" Ramirez *(D)
00%
Jose Javier Garcia (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Maverick Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lidia Montes (R)
00%
Alicia Rodriguez (R)
00%

Maverick Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ernie Leija *(D)
00%
Juan Guardiola (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Maverick Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3, PL 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Gerardo Apolinar (D)
00%
Antonio Gonzalez (D)
00%
Brianna Salas (D)
00%
Alfredo "Freddy" Sotelo (D)
00%

Medina Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Bill Terry Tschirhart Jr.
Bill Terry Tschirhart Jr.*(R)
00%
Michael Barr
Michael Barr(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Medina Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lainey Franklin (R)
00%
Teresa Koch (R)
00%
Michael Sanchez (R)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Evangelina "Vangie" Lozano-Nava (R)
00%
J.J. Suarez (R)
00%
Julio Valdez (R)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Contreras (D)
00%
Ronald Rodriguez (D)
00%
Ramona Esquivel Southward (D)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronald "Ronnie' Garza (D)
00%
Juan "Johnny" Guzman (D)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 6 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Roland Sanchez *(D)
00%
Claudia Rodriguez (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Bosquez (R)
00%
Christian Martinez (R)
00%

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

J. Randel Dissler *(R)
00%
Danny Musquiz (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Maria "Mari" Acosta (R)
00%
Ashly Vicuna (R)
00%

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Loida S. Arellano (D)
00%
Juan Roberto Martinez (D)
00%

Wilson Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Connie Terry *(R)
00%
Joel Bellinger (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Paula Mae Deleon *(D)
00%
Joseph Adam (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rosie Espinosa Briseno *(D)
00%
Jose L. Arredondo Jr.(D)
00%
Sandy Melendrez (D)
00%
Eric Ruiz (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Amoles *(D)
00%
Cindy Mata (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Susie Bermea *(D)
00%
Robert Castillo Jr. (D)
00%
*Incumbent

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

