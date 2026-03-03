Election results 2026: Texas statewide races, Democrat and Republican primaries Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Ag Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner on ballot Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.
Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here . Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page. Pete "Doc" Chambers (R) 0 0% Charles Andrew Crouch (R) 0 0% *Incumbent Jose Navarro Balbuena (D) 0 0% Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz (D) 0 0% 0% of Precincts Reporting
Perla Muñoz Hopkins (R) 0 0% *Incumbent Marcos Isaias Velez (D) 0 0% 0% of Precincts Reporting
0% of Precincts Reporting
0% of Precincts Reporting
0% of Precincts Reporting
James (Jim) Matlock (R) 0 0% *Incumbent
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Ag Commissioner, and Railroad Commissioner on the ballot.
If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.
Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page.
