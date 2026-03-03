Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
Texas Senate election results in the March 2026 primary
More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
Records: Man facing combined 20 charges in connection with unlicensed East Side car dealership
2026 Texas primaries voter guide: Where to vote in Bexar County and what to bring on Election Day
Election results: Texas’ 23rd Congressional District race in March 2026 primary
Election results: Texas Attorney General’s race in March 2026 primary
THIS WEEKEND: Storms are possible
ME’s office identifies female inmate who died after assault at Bexar County jail

Vote 2026

Election results 2026: Texas statewide races, Democrat and Republican primaries

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Ag Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner on ballot

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Statewide offices

Governor (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Greg Abbott
Greg Abbott*(R)
00%
R.F. "Bob" Achgill
R.F. "Bob" Achgill(R)
00%
Evelyn Brooks
Evelyn Brooks(R)
00%
Pete "Doc" Chambers
Pete "Doc" Chambers(R)
00%
Charles Andrew Crouch
Charles Andrew Crouch(R)
00%
Arturo Espinosa
Arturo Espinosa(R)
00%
Mark V. Goloby
Mark V. Goloby(R)
00%
Kenneth Hyde
Kenneth Hyde(R)
00%
Stephen Samuelson
Stephen Samuelson(R)
00%
Ronnie Tullos
Ronnie Tullos(R)
00%
Nathaniel Welch
Nathaniel Welch(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Governor (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Patricia Abrego
Patricia Abrego(D)
00%
Jose Navarro Balbuena
Jose Navarro Balbuena(D)
00%
Chris Bell
Chris Bell(D)
00%
Bobby Cole
Bobby Cole(D)
00%
Carlton W. Hart
Carlton W. Hart(D)
00%
Gina Hinojosa
Gina Hinojosa(D)
00%
Zach Vance
Zach Vance(D)
00%
Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz
Angela "Tia Angie" Villescaz(D)
00%
Andrew White
Andrew White(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Lt. Governor (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Patrick
Dan Patrick*(R)
00%
Perla Muñoz Hopkins
Perla Muñoz Hopkins(R)
00%
Timothy Mabry
Timothy Mabry(R)
00%
Esala Wueschner
Esala Wueschner(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Lt. Governor (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Vikki Goodwin
Vikki Goodwin(D)
00%
Courtney Head
Courtney Head(D)
00%
Marcos Isaias Velez
Marcos Isaias Velez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Attorney General (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Joan Huffman
Joan Huffman(R)
00%
Mayes Middleton
Mayes Middleton(R)
00%
Aaron Reitz
Aaron Reitz(R)
00%
Chip Roy
Chip Roy(R)
00%

Attorney General (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Anthony "Tony" Box
Anthony "Tony" Box(D)
00%
Joe Jaworski
Joe Jaworski(D)
00%
Nathan Johnson
Nathan Johnson(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Comptroller of Public Accounts (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sarah Eckhardt
Sarah Eckhardt(D)
00%
Michael Lange
Michael Lange(D)
00%
Savant Moore
Savant Moore(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Comptroller of Public Accounts (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Berlanga
Michael Berlanga(R)
00%
Christi Craddick
Christi Craddick(R)
00%
Kelly Hancock
Kelly Hancock(R)
00%
Don Huffines
Don Huffines(R)
00%

Land Commissioner (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Benjamin Flores
Benjamin Flores(D)
00%
Jose Loya
Jose Loya(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

Agriculture Commissioner (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sid Miller
Sid Miller*(R)
00%
Nate Sheets
Nate Sheets(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Railroad Commission (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jim Wright
Jim Wright*(R)
00%
Katherine Culbert
Katherine Culbert(R)
00%
Hawk Dunlap
Hawk Dunlap(R)
00%
Bo French
Bo French(R)
00%
James (Jim) Matlock
James (Jim) Matlock(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Ag Commissioner, and Railroad Commissioner on the ballot.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...