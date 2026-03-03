Skip to main content
Election results 2026: Congress U.S. House races, Democrat and Republican primaries

U.S. Reps. 15, 20, 21, 23, 28 and 35 on the ballot

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

U.S. House

U.S. Representative, Dist. 15 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ada Cuellar
Ada Cuellar(D)
00%
Bobby Pulido
Bobby Pulido(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 398)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 20 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Joaquin Castro
Joaquin Castro*(D)
00%
John Atwood
John Atwood(D)
00%
Kendra Elizabeth Wilkerson
Kendra Elizabeth Wilkerson(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 21 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Daniel W. Betts
Daniel W. Betts(R)
00%
Jason Cahill
Jason Cahill(R)
00%
Jacques DuBose
Jacques DuBose(R)
00%
Zeke Enriquez
Zeke Enriquez(R)
00%
Weston Martinez
Weston Martinez(R)
00%
Paul Rojas
Paul Rojas(R)
00%
Kyle Sinclair
Kyle Sinclair(R)
00%
Mark Teixeira
Mark Teixeira(R)
00%
Heather Tessmer
Heather Tessmer(R)
00%
James "Trey" Trainor III
James "Trey" Trainor III(R)
00%
Peggy McCormick Wardlaw
Peggy McCormick Wardlaw(R)
00%
Mike Wheeler
Mike Wheeler(R)
00%

U.S. Representative, Dist. 21 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Kristin Hook
Kristin Hook(D)
00%
Gary Taylor
Gary Taylor(D)
00%
Regina Vanburg
Regina Vanburg(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1,019)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 23 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales*(R)
00%
Keith Barton
Keith Barton(R)
00%
Brandon Herrera
Brandon Herrera(R)
00%
Francisco "Quico" Canseco
Francisco "Quico" Canseco(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Representative, Dist. 23 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Gretel Enck
Gretel Enck(D)
00%
Santos Limon
Santos Limon(D)
00%
Bruce Richardson
Bruce Richardson(D)
00%
Katy Padilla Stout
Katy Padilla Stout(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1,241)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 28 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Henry Cuellar
Henry Cuellar*(D)
00%
Andrew Vantine
Andrew Vantine(D)
00%
Ricardo Villarreal
Ricardo Villarreal(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 450)

U.S. Representative, Dist. 28 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Eileen Day
Eileen Day(R)
00%
Tano E. Tijerina
Tano E. Tijerina(R)
00%

U.S. Representative, Dist. 35 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Randy Adams
Randy Adams(R)
00%
Josh Cortez
Josh Cortez(R)
00%
Carlos De La Cruz
Carlos De La Cruz(R)
00%
Mark Eberwine
Mark Eberwine(R)
00%
Jay Furman
Jay Furman(R)
00%
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway(R)
00%
Ryan Krause
Ryan Krause(R)
00%
Larry La Rose
Larry La Rose(R)
00%
Rod Lingsch
Rod Lingsch(R)
00%
John Lujan
John Lujan(R)
00%
Steven Wright
Steven Wright(R)
00%

U.S. Representative, Dist. 35 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Maureen Galindo
Maureen Galindo(D)
00%
Johnny C. Garcia
Johnny C. Garcia(D)
00%
John Lira
John Lira(D)
00%
Whitney Masterson-Moyes
Whitney Masterson-Moyes(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 915)

U.S. Reps. 15, 20, 21, 23, 28 and 35 are on the ballot.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

