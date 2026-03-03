Skip to main content
Vote 2026

Election results 2026: Texas House district races, Democrat and Republican primaries

Races for State Reps. 44, 74, 80, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122 and 125 on the ballot

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

Texas House

State Representative, Dist. 44 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Alan Schoolcraft
Alan Schoolcraft*(R)
00%
Gabriel Ortiz
Gabriel Ortiz(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative, Dist. 44 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric Norman
Eric Norman(D)
00%
Steve Schwab
Steve Schwab(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 95)

State Representative, Dist. 74 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Garza
Robert Garza(R)
00%
John McLeon
John McLeon(R)
00%

State Representative, Dist. 80 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cecilia Castellano
Cecilia Castellano(D)
00%
Julie Hilberg
Julie Hilberg(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 139)

State Representative, Dist. 117 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Philip Cortez
Philip Cortez*(D)
00%
Robert Mihara
Robert Mihara(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

State Representative, Dist. 118 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jorge Borrego
Jorge Borrego(R)
00%
Desi Martinez
Desi Martinez(R)
00%
Joe Shellhart
Joe Shellhart(R)
00%

State Representative, Dist. 119 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Elizabeth "Liz" Campos
Elizabeth "Liz" Campos*(D)
00%
Ryan Ayala
Ryan Ayala(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

State Representative, Dist. 120 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Barbara Gervin Hawkins
Barbara Gervin Hawkins*(D)
00%
Jordan Brown
Jordan Brown(D)
00%
Bently Paiz
Bently Paiz(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative, Dist. 121 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marc LaHood
Marc LaHood*(R)
00%
David McArthur
David McArthur(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative, Dist. 122 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Dorazio
Mark Dorazio*(R)
00%
Willie Ng
Willie Ng(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative, Dist. 125 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Adrian Reyna
Adrian Reyna(D)
00%
Carlos Antonio Raymond
Carlos Antonio Raymond(D)
00%
Donovon Rodriguez
Donovon Rodriguez(D)
00%
Michelle Barrientes Vela
Michelle Barrientes Vela(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

State Representative, Dist. 125 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ricardo "Rick" Martinez
Ricardo "Rick" Martinez(R)
00%
Chuck Mercer IV
Chuck Mercer IV(R)
00%

Races for State Reps. 44, 74, 80, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122 and 125 are on the ballot.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

