Vote 2026

Election results 2026: South-Central Texas and Hill Country local races, Democrat and Republican primaries

Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, Val Verde and Zavala County races

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Area races

Atascosa Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Hutton (R)
00%
Grant Luckman (R)
00%
Clint Rodriguez (R)
00%
Randy Watt (R)
00%

Atascosa Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Russell "Rusty" Prasifka *(R)
00%
Roger Pawelek (R)
00%
Clint Powell (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Bandera Co. Judge (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Dennis Fitzgerald (R)
00%
Susan Junker (R)
00%
Kim Manglberger (R)
00%

Bandera Co. District Clerk (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Alma Baker (R)
00%
Jessica Salinas (R)
00%
Paula (Maier) Swinney (R)
00%

Bandera Co. Treasurer (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Beverly Schmidt *(R)
00%
Mickie Towers Carnes (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Comal Co. Judge (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Deb Hindman
Deb Hindman(R)
00%
Kristen H. Hoyt
Kristen H. Hoyt(R)
00%
Kayne Parrish
Kayne Parrish(R)
00%

Comal Co. Clerk (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ryan Bourbon-Stuart
Ryan Bourbon-Stuart(R)
00%
Garrison G. Maurer
Garrison G. Maurer(R)
00%
Leann Miller
Leann Miller(R)
00%
Romelle "Mell" Walkup
Romelle "Mell" Walkup(R)
00%

Comal Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve Minus
Steve Minus(R)
00%
Steven Rollins
Steven Rollins(R)
00%
John Stratemann
John Stratemann(R)
00%

Comal Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tom Clark
Tom Clark*(R)
00%
Mark Long
Mark Long(R)
00%
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson
Susan L. "Susie" Patterson(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Comal Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Storri Aguilar
Storri Aguilar(R)
00%
Timothy Davis
Timothy Davis(R)
00%
Barbara Harrell
Barbara Harrell(R)
00%
Naomi Narvaiz
Naomi Narvaiz(R)
00%
Rosa Isela Torres-Lopez
Rosa Isela Torres-Lopez(R)
00%

Dimmit Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Martha Alicia Gomez Ponce *(D)
00%
Marion Boyd (D)
00%
Frank "Frankie" Ponce (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Dimmit Co. District Clerk (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marciela G. Gonzalez *(D)
00%
Christina B. Cruz (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Dimmit Co. Clerk (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Claudia Ortiz McDaniel *(D)
00%
David Briseno (D)
00%
Ida Miranda De Leon
00%
*Incumbent

Dimmit Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Alonso Lupe Carmona *(D)
00%
Michael Camarillo (D)
00%
Alex "Gator" Garza (D)
00%
Joey Rivera (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Dimmit Co. Commissioner, PCT 4, 5 & 7 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Valerie Rubalcaba *(D)
00%
Danny Estrada (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Dimmit Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4, 5 & 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Alfredo "Beef" Martinez *(D)
00%
Mirtha Cervantez Hernandez (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Frio Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rochelle Lozano Camacho *(D)
00%
Mary Moore (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Frio Co. Clerk (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Delma Aguirre (D)
00%
Anthony Vasquez (D)
00%

Frio Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Martinez *(D)
00%
Jose "Yapi" Gutierrez (D)
00%
Joe Waligura (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Frio Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Danny Cano *(D)
00%
Roy J. Kallio (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Frio Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Shanna Gates *(D)
00%
Richard Gandrara (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Gonzales Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Shane Brzozowski *(R)
00%
Robert (Bobby) Tomas (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Gonzales Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cody Mikulencak (R)
00%
Jonathan Richter (R)
00%

Judge, Guadalupe Co. Court at Law No. 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

William "Bill" Squires III*(R)
00%
John Green (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Guadalupe Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronnie Clark
Ronnie Clark(R)
00%
Noah Webster
Noah Webster(R)
00%

Guadalupe Co. Commissioner, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Allison Heyward
Allison Heyward(R)
00%
Jim Wolverton
Jim Wolverton(R)
00%

Guadalupe Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephen Germann
Stephen Germann*(R)
00%
Mark Allen
Mark Allen(R)
00%
Joel Hicks
Joel Hicks(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Guadalupe Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheryl Sachtleben
Sheryl Sachtleben*(R)
00%
Willie Ybarra
Willie Ybarra(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes Co. Judge (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Wade J. Hedtke *(R)
00%
Rita Jordan (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes Co. Treasurer (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rebecca "Becky" Bartosch (R)
00%
Erma Gonzales (R)
00%

Karnes Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Benny Lyssy *(R)
00%
Travis Culpepper (R)
00%
Tyler Witte (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Wes Gisler *(R)
00%
Robert "Robbie" Busselman (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Trent Anthony Enriquez *(R)
00%
Delmiro Ray Villanueva Jr.(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Karnes Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Roselee C. Bailey (R)
00%
Antonio C. Lopez (R)
00%

Kendall Co. Judge (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Shane Stolarczyk
Shane Stolarczyk*(R)
00%
Ricky Gleason
Ricky Gleason(R)
00%
Besa Martin
Besa Martin(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kendall Co. Treasurer (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheryl D'Spain
Sheryl D'Spain*(R)
00%
Susanne Presley
Susanne Presley(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kendall Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Andra Wisian
Andra Wisian*(R)
00%
Richard W. Elkins
Richard W. Elkins(R)
00%
J.C. Taylor
J.C. Taylor(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kendall Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Chad Alan Carpenter *(R)
00%
Brett D'Spain (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kendall Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Dave Neighbor
Dave Neighbor*(R)
00%
Vince Robisheaux
Vince Robisheaux(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kendall Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Debby S. Hudson *(R)
00%
Jon "JT" Tipton (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kerr Co. Judge (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tom Jones (R)
00%
James "Jack" Stewart (R)
00%

Judge, Kerr Co. Court at Law (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Brett L. Ferguson
Brett L. Ferguson(R)
00%
Thomas J. Hurt
Thomas J. Hurt(R)
00%
Robert Hunter Moose
Robert Hunter Moose(R)
00%
Deborah Perry
Deborah Perry(R)
00%
William Tatsch
William Tatsch(R)
00%

Kerr Co. District Clerk (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Amber Longenbaugh (R)
00%
Eunavae Baublit Tonroy (R)
00%

Kerr Co. Clerk (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Carl Berthold (R)
00%
Denise Vela (R)
00%

Kerr Co. Commissioner, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

George Baroody
George Baroody(R)
00%
Brenda Hughes
Brenda Hughes(R)
00%
Clay Lambert
Clay Lambert(R)
00%
Wayne Uecker
Wayne Uecker(R)
00%

Kerr Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rich Paces *(R)
00%
Mike Allen (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kerr Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Randy Murphy (R)
00%
Guy "Bubba" Walters (R)
00%

Kerr Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Taylor Robertson *(R)
00%
Frank J. Bigler (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Kerr Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Devan Burns (R)
00%
Sylvia R. Foraker (R)
00%
Christine Martinez (R)
00%
Don Harris (R)
00%

La Salle Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Leodoro "Lolo" Martinez III*(D)
00%
Joel Rodriguez Jr.(D)
00%
*Incumbent

La Salle Co. Treasurer (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Maria "Mary" Perez *(D)
00%
Isaac Martinez (D)
00%
*Incumbent

La Salle Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 & 6 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Bryancy Adams (R)
00%
Sonny Aldaco (R)
00%

La Salle Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 & 6 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Joaquin "Jack" Alba *(D)
00%
Ricardo "Poche" Garza (D)
00%
*Incumbent

La Salle Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 & 5 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Albert Aguero (D)
00%
Manuel "Quate" Rodriguez (D)
00%

La Salle Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ernesto "Neto" Ramirez *(D)
00%
Jose Javier Garcia (D)
00%
*Incumbent

La Salle Co. Constable, PCT 1, 5 & 6 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Raul Garcia Jr.(D)
00%
Daniel G. Martinez (D)
00%
Rene Sobrevilla (D)
00%

Maverick Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ramsey English Cantu *(D)
00%
Gerardo "Jerry" Morales (D)
00%
Domingo "Mingo" Rodriguez Jr.(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Maverick Co. District Clerk (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sandy Sanchez Kidd (D)
00%
Leopoldo "Polo" Vielma (D)
00%

Maverick Co. Commissioner, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Yolanda Perales Ramon *(D)
00%
Poleth M. Gonzalez (D)
00%
Mario Cruz (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Maverick Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rosanna "Roxi" Rios *(D)
00%
Rosy Cantu (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Maverick Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Hector Canales (D)
00%
Alejandro Esquivel (D)
00%
Maribel Garcia-Rodriguez (D)
00%
Anilu Morales-Gonzalez (D)
00%
Rudy Villalpando (D)
00%

Maverick Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lidia Montes (R)
00%
Alicia Rodriguez (R)
00%

Maverick Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ernie Leija *(D)
00%
Juan Guardiola (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Maverick Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3, PL 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Gerardo Apolinar (D)
00%
Antonio Gonzalez (D)
00%
Brianna Salas (D)
00%
Alfredo "Freddy" Sotelo (D)
00%

McMullen Co. Commissioner. PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Maximo G. Quintanilla Jr.*(R)
00%
James Naylor (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Medina Co. Clerk (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Kimberly Bermea
Kimberly Bermea(R)
00%
Cindy Modgling Everett
Cindy Modgling Everett(R)
00%
Jessica A. Walden
Jessica A. Walden(R)
00%

Medina Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Larry Sittre *(R)
00%
John V. Garza (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Medina Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Bill Terry Tschirhart Jr.
Bill Terry Tschirhart Jr.*(R)
00%
Michael Barr
Michael Barr(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Medina Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lainey Franklin (R)
00%
Teresa Koch (R)
00%
Michael Sanchez (R)
00%

Uvalde Co. Judge (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Victoria Duhring
Victoria Duhring(R)
00%
Rene Nolasco
Rene Nolasco(R)
00%
Emma Gonzales Trimble
Emma Gonzales Trimble(R)
00%
John Yeackle
John Yeackle(R)
00%

Uvalde Co. Clerk (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Donna Williams *(R)
00%
Crystal Meyer (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Uvalde Co. Commissioner, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Sherman J. Mumme (R)
00%
Efrain Nevarez (R)
00%
Raul Valdez (R)
00%

Uvalde Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mariano Pargas Jr.*(D)
00%
Diana Olvedo-Karau (D)
00%
Simon E. Ortiz (D)
00%
Anthony Mark Silva (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Uvalde Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Wayne Everett (R)
00%
Gay Smallwood Fagile (R)
00%
Idalia "Dolly" Schultz (R)
00%
Joe F. Suarez (R)
00%
Laura Ligocky (R)
00%

Uvalde Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Aide Escamilla (D)
00%
Raul T. Flores (D)
00%
Juan Gonzales (D)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Evangelina "Vangie" Lozano-Nava (R)
00%
J.J. Suarez (R)
00%
Julio Valdez (R)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Contreras (D)
00%
Ronald Rodriguez (D)
00%
Ramona Esquivel Southward (D)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronald "Ronnie' Garza (D)
00%
Juan "Johnny" Guzman (D)
00%

Uvalde Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 6 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Roland Sanchez *(D)
00%
Claudia Rodriguez (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lewis G. Owens Jr.*(D)
00%
Bruno J. Lozano (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Co. Clerk (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Teresa Esther Chapoy *(R)
00%
Adriana Acosta (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rey Robles (R)
00%
Antonio "Tony" Rodriguez (R)
00%

Val Verde Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Carlos Vazquez *(D)
00%
Rose M. Castro (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Gustavo "Gus" Flores *(D)
00%
Generosa "Janie" Ramon (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Bosquez (R)
00%
Christian Martinez (R)
00%

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

J. Randel Dissler *(R)
00%
Danny Musquiz (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Maria "Mari" Acosta (R)
00%
Ashly Vicuna (R)
00%

Val Verde Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Loida S. Arellano (D)
00%
Juan Roberto Martinez (D)
00%

Wilson Co. Judge (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Monreal (R)
00%
Brenda Trevino (R)
00%

Wilson Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Connie Terry *(R)
00%
Joel Bellinger (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jesse Gonzales *(D)
00%
Alberto Gonzales (D)
00%
Jose Joe Uribes (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Commissioner, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Raul G. Gomez *(D)
00%
Matthew Matt Martinez (D)
00%
Oscar Muzquiz (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Commissioner, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Florencio Flo Melendrez *(D)
00%
Frankie Bosquez (D)
00%
Ernesto Bird Najera (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Paula Mae Deleon *(D)
00%
Joseph Adam (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 2 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rosie Espinosa Briseno *(D)
00%
Jose L. Arredondo Jr.(D)
00%
Sandy Melendrez (D)
00%
Eric Ruiz (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 3 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Amoles *(D)
00%
Cindy Mata (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Constable, PCT 3 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Luis E. Hinojosa *(D)
00%
Jesse M. Lopez (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Zavala Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Susie Bermea *(D)
00%
Robert Castillo Jr. (D)
00%
*Incumbent

Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, Val Verde and Zavala County races are on the ballot.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

