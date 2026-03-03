Skip to main content
Vote 2026

All Bexar County races in the March 2026 primary election, Democrat and Republican races

Bexar County Judge, Bexar County District Attorney and several district judges and courts at law on the ballot

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

Bexar County

Bexar Co. Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Peter Sakai
Peter Sakai*(D)
00%
Ron Nirenberg
Ron Nirenberg(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. District Attorney (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

James "Jim" Bethke
James "Jim" Bethke(D)
00%
Meredith M. Chacon
Meredith M. Chacon(D)
00%
Luz Elena Chapa
Luz Elena Chapa(D)
00%
Jane Davis
Jane Davis(D)
00%
Veronica I. Legarreta
Veronica I. Legarreta(D)
00%
Shannon Locke
Shannon Locke(D)
00%
Meli Carrion Powers
Meli Carrion Powers(D)
00%
Oscar Salinas
Oscar Salinas(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

Bexar Co. District Clerk (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Monica Ramirez Alcántara
Monica Ramirez Alcántara(D)
00%
Christine "Chris" Castillo
Christine "Chris" Castillo(D)
00%
Elva Abundis Esparza
Elva Abundis Esparza(D)
00%
Gloria A. Martinez
Gloria A. Martinez(D)
00%
Raul Davila
Raul Davila(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 4 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Anna Campos
Anna Campos(D)
00%
Erasmo "Raz" Hernandez
Erasmo "Raz" Hernandez(D)
00%
Christopher "Chris" McKnight
Christopher "Chris" McKnight(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Justice of the Peace, PCT 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Armando Cruz, Jr.
Armando Cruz, Jr.(D)
00%
Carlos Quezada
Carlos Quezada(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Clerk (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lucy Adame-Clark
Lucy Adame-Clark*(D)
00%
Mari Sanchez Belew
Mari Sanchez Belew(D)
00%
Cynthia Castro
Cynthia Castro(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #8 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Victoria Cruz (D)
00%
Cleophus "Cleo' Marshall, III(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Court at Law #9 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jessica A. Gonzalez
Jessica A. Gonzalez(D)
00%
Lizz Lane
Lizz Lane(D)
00%
Maritza Perez-Stewart
Maritza Perez-Stewart(D)
00%

Bexar Co. Court at Law #10 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Cesar Garcia
Cesar Garcia*(D)
00%
Adam Flores
Adam Flores(D)
00%
Shannon Roberta Salmón
Shannon Roberta Salmón(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #12 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Yolanda Huff
Yolanda Huff*(D)
00%
Lauren Zamora
Lauren Zamora(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #13 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez*(D)
00%
Alicia "Ali" Perez
Alicia "Ali" Perez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar Co. Court at Law #14 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlo Rodriguez Key
Carlo Rodriguez Key*(D)
00%
Audrey Martinez
Audrey Martinez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

District Judge, 45th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Lou Alvarez
Mary Lou Alvarez*(D)
00%
Dinorah Diaz
Dinorah Diaz(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 144th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Mery
Michael Mery*(D)
00%
Michael De Leon
Michael De Leon(D)
00%
*Incumbent

District Judge, 187th Judcial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie R. Boyd
Stephanie R. Boyd*(D)
00%
Stephanie Franco
Stephanie Franco(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 224th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marisa Flores
Marisa Flores*(D)
00%
Grace M. Uzomba
Grace M. Uzomba(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 226th Judicial Dist. (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marissa Giovenco
Marissa Giovenco(D)
00%
Anastacia "Ana" Ochoa Nelson
Anastacia "Ana" Ochoa Nelson(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

District Judge, 436th Juvenile District Court (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

William "Cruz" Shaw
William "Cruz" Shaw*(D)
00%
Raymond Villareal
Raymond Villareal(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar County Judge, Bexar County District Attorney and several district judges and courts at law are on the ballot.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

