Vote 2026

Texas Senate election results in the March 2026 primary

The race features John Cornyn, Ken Paxton, Wesley Hunt, Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

U.S. Senate race - Vote 2026. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

John Cornyn
John Cornyn*(R)
00%
John O. Adefope
John O. Adefope(R)
00%
Anna Bender
Anna Bender(R)
00%
Virgil John Bierschwale
Virgil John Bierschwale(R)
00%
Sara Canady
Sara Canady(R)
00%
Wesley Hunt
Wesley Hunt(R)
00%
Gulrez "Gus" Khan
Gulrez "Gus" Khan(R)
00%
Ken Paxton
Ken Paxton(R)
00%
*Incumbent

U.S. Senator (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett(D)
00%
Ahmad R. Hassan
Ahmad R. Hassan(D)
00%
James Talarico
James Talarico(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10,006)

BACKGROUND

The Texas race for U.S. Senate in this year’s primary election is set to be highly contested with some familiar faces.

On the Republican side, four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is defending his seat against three-term Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and two-term U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Dallas is competing against State Rep. James Talarico of Austin.

Cornyn, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002, is running for reelection in the GOP-dominated state. He is facing what many are calling the toughest GOP primary of his career.

Paxton officially entered the race for U.S. Senate in April. When he announced his run for U.S. Senate, Paxton told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that it was “time for a change in Texas.”

Hunt, however, is offering himself as a younger alternative, more in line with the concerns of families and their children. His campaign promises include securing the border and making life more affordable for Texas families.

Crockett, one of Congress’ most outspoken Democrats and a frequent target of GOP attacks, jumped into the race on the final day of qualifying in Texas.

She could test Democratic voters’ appetite for a blunt communicator who is eager to take on Republicans as Democrats pursue their first statewide victory in Texas since 1994.

Talerico launched his campaign in September. He previously told KSAT that his experience as a public-school teacher on San Antonio’s West Side shaped his views for his campaign.

According to his campaign website, Talerico is pushing for economic equality, specifically the gap between billionaires and Americans struggling to make ends meet.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

