Vote 2026

Election results 2026: Texas Senate districts, Democrat and Republican primaries

Races for State Senators 19 (Republican) and 21 (Democrat) on the ballot

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

Texas Senate

State Senator, Dist. 19 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Marcus Cardenas
Marcus Cardenas(R)
00%
Robert Marks, Jr.
Robert Marks, Jr.(R)
00%
Adam Ernest Salyer
Adam Ernest Salyer(R)
00%

State Senator, Dist. 21 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Judith Zaffirini
Judith Zaffirini*(D)
00%
Cortney Jones
Cortney Jones(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Races for State Senators 19 (Republican) and 21 (Democrat) are on the ballot.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

