Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
3 arrested, accused of stealing over $1K of Home Depot merchandise using fake receipt, SAPD says
Storms to Bring Heavy Rain to San Antonio Tuesday Night
Records: SAPD officer fired for speeding up to 118 mph without authorization, traffic violations
Drivers should expect delays on Hwy 281 near Thousand Oaks
Fort Hood: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at recreational area
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Universal City PD: Teen shot multiple times in apparent robbery; Suspect on the run
SAPD officer indefinitely suspended after allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women, records show
Man charged with animal cruelty after dead dogs found at Southwest Side home, SAPD says

Texas

WATCH: Dramatic video shows Beeville PD rescues baby from vehicle swept into flooded creek crossing

No injuries were reported

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

BEEVILLE, Texas – The Beeville Police Department rescued a baby from a vehicle that drove into a flooded creek crossing during heavy rain over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, Beeville police posted body-camera footage of officers responding to a vehicle that began getting pushed by the rushing water on Saturday.

As the vehicle approached the crossing, a fire chief attempted to wave the driver down but was not seen in time, police said.

The video shows the driver inside the vehicle handing the baby to officers who had entered the water to assist.

Police said the rain moved in quickly, and barricades had not yet been placed at the crossing.

No injuries were reported.

Beeville police reminded the public that even a small amount of moving water can push a vehicle off a roadway.

“If barricades are up around a roadway or crossing, please do not drive around them,” police said. “They are there for a reason. Going around barricades not only puts lives at risk, but it is also a criminal offense.”

Drivers are urged to slow down during heavy rain, avoid flooded areas and use caution near creek crossings and roadways that are known to take on water.

Beeville is located approximately 105 miles south of San Antonio.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...