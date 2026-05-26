WATCH: Dramatic video shows Beeville PD rescues baby from vehicle swept into flooded creek crossing

BEEVILLE, Texas – The Beeville Police Department rescued a baby from a vehicle that drove into a flooded creek crossing during heavy rain over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, Beeville police posted body-camera footage of officers responding to a vehicle that began getting pushed by the rushing water on Saturday.

As the vehicle approached the crossing, a fire chief attempted to wave the driver down but was not seen in time, police said.

The video shows the driver inside the vehicle handing the baby to officers who had entered the water to assist.

Police said the rain moved in quickly, and barricades had not yet been placed at the crossing.

No injuries were reported.

Beeville police reminded the public that even a small amount of moving water can push a vehicle off a roadway.

“If barricades are up around a roadway or crossing, please do not drive around them,” police said. “They are there for a reason. Going around barricades not only puts lives at risk, but it is also a criminal offense.”

Drivers are urged to slow down during heavy rain, avoid flooded areas and use caution near creek crossings and roadways that are known to take on water.

Beeville is located approximately 105 miles south of San Antonio.

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