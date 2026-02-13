Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of a John Jay High School student are still searching for answers, five months after their son was hit and killed while crossing Marbach Road on his lunch break.

“He was just a good kid all around,” said Amanda Saucedo, the mother of Jose Flores III. “We miss him, and it’s been very tough for all of us.”

Flores died in October. He was only 16 years old.

KSAT spoke with his parents in the days after his death. Flores’ story pushed people across San Antonio to question the safety of Marbach Road.

District 4 Councilman Edward Mungia held a community meeting Thursday night seeking to answer some of those questions and provide potential solutions. District 6 Councilman Ric Galvan also attended.

Muniga said the number one safety concern he has heard is pedestrian safety.

After Flores death in the fall, the city said it would work on a study to improve this area.

“The long-term study is still going,” Galvan said. “We asked for, specifically, some kind of immediate solutions here. We didn’t want to wait until the study.”

The city currently plans to make the following improvements outside John Jay High School on Marbach Road:

Add a flashing light activated by pushing a button at the crosswalk where the crash happened

Possibly reduce the speed limit or expand the school zone speed limit for longer hours

Investigate school pickup and backups that can cause traffic and visibility issues

Down the line, the councilmembers said they’re looking at adding a permanent traffic light.

Flores’ family said change can’t come soon enough. They still have concerns about the investigation and why no arrest was made.

Flores’ family is asking any witnesses to come forward with information. They’re also asking anyone who helped their son that day to reach out so they can thank them.

The meeting ended with Galvan working with Flores’ family to meet SAPD leadership to address their concerns.

The safety outside John Jay High School was just one of the safety topics discussed Thursday night.

Mungia also mentioned a Bond Project for drainage that will be starting soon. They also addressed concerns about homelessness and code compliance.