Bexar County detectives target drugs, prostitution in undercover operation

SAN ANTONIO – Its name may sound festive, but a weekslong crime crackdown by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office could make the holidays tough for some suspected criminals.

The effort, nicknamed “Operation: Police Navidad,” involved undercover detectives targeting a number of crimes, including illegal drugs, prostitution and gang activity.

According to BCSO, there have been 24 total arrests since July over three operations.

“We’re being responsive to community complaints,” Sheriff Javier Salazar told KSAT. “There was a complaint of activity going on here. Even though it’s in the City of San Antonio city limits, we will still get involved.”

KSAT 12 News had a chance to get involved as well, by riding along with undercover detectives taking part in the crackdown. KSAT is not showing the faces of the team members involved in the operation.

“We are looking for any hand-to-hand transactions, narcotics activity, prostitution,” one of the detectives said.

The detective provided some of the eyes of the operation, watching from an unmarked car for signs of people selling drugs or trying to pay for sex.

The operation, which began last month, has resulted in numerous arrests all over the city.

At least seven men were arrested for soliciting prostitution in a crackdown approximately two weeks ago along Zarzamora Street.

On Thursday morning, the same teams were out along Austin Highway running a similar operation.

Two teams of female detectives posed as prostitutes while their undercover counterparts waited nearby for word of someone soliciting their services.

Once they gave the signal, deputies in marked patrol cars would move in and make the arrests.

“It’s really important for the guys that are providing cover and monitoring them to be reactive,” said the detective, who was providing the firsthand look at the operation.

The chilly, drizzly weather had the operation off to a slow start. It took more than two hours for the teams to begin making arrests.

A man, still dressed in a work uniform and driving a company truck, was the first to end up in handcuffs that day.

“This gentleman here approached one of them and they made a deal on him for sex for $50,” Salazar said, explaining the reason for the man’s arrest. “He’s in what appears to be his employer’s truck. Looks to be, based upon the wedding ring, looks like he’s married.”

Salazar said often the consequences of these crimes go beyond criminal charges. Suspects can lose their livelihoods and disrupt their homes.

“People have to stop and ask themselves, ‘Before you engage in criminal activity, are the unintended consequences worth it?’” Salazar said.

