WATCH: Sheriff’s Top Offenders Program unit chases warrants around Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – They don’t patrol or answer mental health calls, but they do put people in cuffs, day after day, warrant after warrant.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Top Offenders Program (STOP) unit is a relatively recent rebranding of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU). The name may be different, but the mission is largely the same: execute warrants.

“There are people that run. There are people that fight. They don’t want to go to jail, cause our main purpose as the STOP unit is to take people’s liberties away for warrants,” said Sgt. Arnold Menchaca.

The main focus is on felony warrants, but misdemeanors can enter the mix when it comes to family violence cases, which was the unit’s focus when KSAT joined for a ride-along on Tuesday during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

