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Local News

KSAT captures dog rescue on US Highway 281; Hospital staff reports ‘good’ prognosis

‘Roadie’ suffered a broken leg after an apparent crash on the North Side

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A dog injured in an apparent crash early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 281 near Bitters Road on the North Side is recovering after a veterinarian stopped to help and called authorities, according to a local clinic.

Dr. Austin Coull, a primary care veterinarian at Thrive Pet Healthcare Broadway, said he saw the dog on the median while he was driving to work. He believed the animal was in pain.

Coull called the San Antonio Police Department’s non-emergency line.

Coull later returned to the scene to check on the dog’s condition after SAPD officers and Texas Department of Transportation crews blocked part of the highway.

KSAT aired the rescue live on GMSA as Coull carried the dog and assessed him on the highway.

“Growing up and going to vet school, not something I thought I would encounter, but I’m glad I was there to help,” Coull said.

Staff members at Thrive Pet Healthcare are calling the dog “Roadie” for now.

Coull said the dog suffered a broken leg along with scrapes and bruises.

With the assistance of Covenant Care Animal Hospital’s Nate Earl and Thrive Pet Healthcare staff, Roadie has started walking and is expected to recover.

“His prognosis is really good,” Coull said, adding that Roadie is already getting back on his feet and trying to walk as he continues treatment.

Coull credited first responders and veterinary teams for the dog’s progress and downplayed his role.

“I don’t think I did anything that anyone in my position wouldn’t have done,” he said. “It is fulfilling to swoop in and give him the proper care he needs.”

As of Thursday, Thrive Pet Healthcare staff said they were still trying to locate Roadie’s owner. Coull said he hopes the dog will soon return to normal activity.

“I’m very excited about his progress,” he said. “Hoping that he’ll go run around, chase some squirrels, and play some fetch soon.”

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