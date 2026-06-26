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Gracie, a giraffe who was reported missing in Real County, has been located, sheriff’s office says
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Gracie, a giraffe who was reported missing in Real County, has been located, sheriff’s office says

The giraffe escaped an enclosure at Cedar Hollow Ranch earlier this month

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Associated Press

A giraffe named Gracie, who was reported missing in Real County, has been located, according to the sheriff's office. (Real County Animal Rescue-Shelter)

REAL COUNTY, Texas – The search for a missing giraffe in Real County is now a successful one. According to the Real County Sheriff’s Office, Gracie is on her way home.

In a statement Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said the giraffe was located by Vick Jones at approximately 7:30 a.m., nearly four miles south of Jones’ Cedar Hollow Ranch. She was found during an aerial search.

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Gracie, who is about 3 years old, had been missing for nearly two weeks after escaping her enclosure at Cedar Hollow Ranch, according to Jones’ interview with the Associated Press earlier this week.

Jones owns the remote property approximately 100 miles west of San Antonio. He said Wednesday that Gracie had wandered into a part of the privately-owned preserve that other giraffes previously avoided.

Jones said he initially had helicopters searching an area of about 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) with no luck. A few days later, there was a report that Gracie was spotted to the south.

By the time they could search the area, Jones said, Gracie was already gone.

On Friday, Jones told the sheriff’s office that he is “putting a team together to safely capture Gracie and bring her home.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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