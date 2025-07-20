BCSO to provide details on arrest of man wanted for killing wife, tampering with evidence

On Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 22100 block of Pleasanton Road after a caller reported that Byrd “stated he had killed his wife,” according to the sheriff’s office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to give information on the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the killing of his wife and tampering with evidence.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will brief reporters on the arrest of Charles Vandoil Byrd, 49, at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Charles Vandoil Byrd, 49. (Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Byrd was arrested Sunday afternoon by the sheriff's office after learning of his whereabouts in far south Bexar County, near where the original murder scene happened, BCSO said.

Byrd was arrested Sunday afternoon by the sheriff’s office after learning of his whereabouts in far south Bexar County, near where the original murder scene happened, BCSO said.

In Byrd’s residence, deputies discovered a decomposed body wrapped in plastic, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryd was wanted for allegedly tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

