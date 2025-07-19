BCSO: Man wanted, accused of killing wife, tampering with evidence

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of killing his wife and tampering with evidence.
On Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 22100 block of Pleasanton Road in far south Bexar County after a caller reported that Charles Vandoil Byrd “stated he had killed his wife,” according to the sheriff’s office.
In Byrd’s residence, deputies discovered a decomposed body wrapped in plastic, the sheriff’s office said.
Byrd, 49, is considered a person of interest in the case, and is wanted for allegedly tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen driving a 2025 black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas license plate WLW2027.
Byrd has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall. The sheriff’s office said he may be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. Callers can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
