BCSO: Man wanted, accused of killing wife, tampering with evidence

Charles Vandoil Byrd, 49, is accused of killing his wife and tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of killing his wife and tampering with evidence.

On Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 22100 block of Pleasanton Road in far south Bexar County after a caller reported that Charles Vandoil Byrd “stated he had killed his wife,” according to the sheriff’s office.

In Byrd’s residence, deputies discovered a decomposed body wrapped in plastic, the sheriff’s office said.

Charles Vandoil Byrd was last seen driving a 2025 black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas license plate WLW2027, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Byrd, 49, is considered a person of interest in the case, and is wanted for allegedly tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen driving a 2025 black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas license plate WLW2027.

Byrd has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall. The sheriff’s office said he may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

