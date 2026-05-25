Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama named to All-NBA First Team

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama reacts after a play during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Portland Trail Blazers, in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama has been named to the 2025-26 Kia All-NBA First Team, the league announced Sunday.

The accolade marks the first All-NBA selection of the center’s career and the first time a San Antonio Spur has earned the honor since the 2016-17 season.

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Wembanyama becomes the fifth player in Spurs franchise history to be named to the All-NBA First Team.

The 22-year-old appeared in 64 games this season, posting career highs of 25 points and 11.5 rebounds per game to go with 3.1 assists, a league-leading 3.08 blocks and 1.03 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

Wembanyama became the seventh player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in a single season.

Wembanyama also claimed the 2025-26 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming the youngest player in league history to win the honor and the first unanimous selection since the award was established in 1982-83.

Wembanyama joins Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets on the 2025-26 Kia All-NBA First Team.

Read more stories about Wemby’s postseason accolades: