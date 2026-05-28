San Antonio coffee shop serves up Spurs-themed menu near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A new coffee shop blocks from downtown San Antonio is showing its Spurs pride one drink at a time.

Downtowner Coffee Company, located on 701 Ave. E near Brooklyn Avenue, just two blocks from Broadway, has only been open for a little over a month, but it’s already leaning into the city’s love for the Silver and Black with a Spurs-themed menu.

The shop’s owner said the idea came from her own family’s connection to the team.

“My parents used to have season tickets, so I come from a big Spurs family,” she said. “We were just trying to support our city and thought the Spurs menu would be the way to do that.”

Some of the top sellers so far include drinks named “The Coyote” and “The Alien,” a nod to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs-inspired drinks are part of a growing trend across San Antonio, with local businesses finding creative ways to celebrate the team.

Have you tried a Spurs-themed menu item around town? Let us know in the comments or on KSAT’s social media pages.

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