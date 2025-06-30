Man charged in fatal shooting at East Side apartment complex, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Side apartment complex over the weekend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Gregory Bernard Cunningham Jr., 34, is charged with murder, Bexar County court records show.

The incident stems from a shooting Sunday in the 1500 block of Upland Drive just before 4:15 a.m.

The victim, identified in the affidavit as 41-year-old Marquis Darrnell Green, was found by San Antonio police lying outside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified Green nor released its official cause or manner of death for him as of Monday morning.

A witness, reported in the affidavit to be Green’s significant other, said Green had stepped outside of the apartment and returned a few minutes later, followed by Cunningham.

In an interview with KSAT, the witness, who identified herself as Nikki Wilson, said she “blamed her relative” for the shooting

The affidavit confirmed that Cunningham was a relative of Wilson, but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

It goes on to say that Cunningham was upset with Green, believing he had stolen his personal property.

During an argument between the men, a gun was pulled. They stepped outside into a breezeway to fight for control of the firearm, the affidavit reads.

Cunningham eventually gained control of the handgun and shot the victim, which was seen on video collected at the scene, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested on Sunday, court records show.

Cunningham is currently awaiting indictment and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

