1 dead in shooting at East Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man died in a shooting at an East Side apartment complex, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded to the shooting after 4 a.m. on Monday in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

According to SAPD, the 41-year-old man had gone outside to grab an item from his vehicle when he was approached by another man.

After a fight, the shooting suspect shot the man and fled the scene, SAPD said.

The 41-year-old was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the breezeway of the apartment complex, authorities said.

It is unclear what started the fight. The shooting suspect remains unidentified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

