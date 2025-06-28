Skip to main content
Local News

Male grazed by bullet while playing video games on North Side, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Pasadena Street

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a male was grazed by a bullet while playing video games on the North Side.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 900 block of Pasadena Street, near West Olmos Drive.

The male told officers that he was in a room playing video games when he heard gunshots outside and noticed that he was injured.

Police said the shooter(s) fled from the scene and have not been located. It’s unclear what prompted the gunfire.

The male victim was treated on the scene by EMS. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

