Local News

Man found critically injured at McDonald’s on North Side, SAPD says

Police believe the man was either stabbed or shot prior to arriving at the restaurant

Christian Riley, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Police have not identified any suspects. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a hospital after he was found critically injured at a McDonald’s on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The San Antonio Police Department received reports of a man with a stab wound at the McDonald’s on Vance Jackson Road, just north of Loop 410.

Police believe the man was either stabbed or shot, but not at the McDonald’s.

A department spokesperson said a blood trail led to a drainage ditch across Vance Jackson Road.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Police have not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

