Man found critically injured at McDonald’s on North Side, SAPD says

Police have not identified any suspects.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a hospital after he was found critically injured at a McDonald’s on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The San Antonio Police Department received reports of a man with a stab wound at the McDonald’s on Vance Jackson Road, just north of Loop 410.

Police believe the man was either stabbed or shot, but not at the McDonald’s.

A department spokesperson said a blood trail led to a drainage ditch across Vance Jackson Road.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.