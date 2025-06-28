Man arrested in connection with stabbing at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with a stabbing at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street, near South Calaveras Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 39-year-old woman, described as a victim, with a laceration to her stomach, police stated. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the man had been cut on his face. He was taken into custody without further incident after he surrendered to officers at the apartment, SAPD stated.

No other injuries were reported.

