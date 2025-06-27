Affidavit: Second arrest made in East Commerce Street shooting of 19-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old on the East Side.

Veronica Montoya, 33, was arrested Tuesday after police said she tampered with evidence in the shooting of Jordan Bocanegra on East Commerce Street on Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, police allege Montoya sold the bike that murder suspect Mark Criollo left the scene on.

Criollo was arrested Monday after nearly a 12-hour-long standoff with police that ended around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Bocanegra’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s office ruled his manner of death is being investigated as a homicide.

Bocanegra was getting gas near North Gevers Street and East Commerce Street around 11 a.m. Sunday, when he was shot inside his car.

His family told KSAT that he drove about a block before crashing near South Polaris Street and East Commerce Street.

Officers identified 29-year-old Mark Criollo was the shooter, and an arrest warrant for murder was issued, according to a preliminary report.

SAPD said Criollo left the scene on a bicycle and fled to a residence in the 800 block of Potomac. Officers later found Criollo in the home’s backyard around 2 p.m.

While in jail, police said Criollo told his family members over the phone to pawn his bike “before the cops get it,” according to the affidavit.

Montoya then told Criollo in a subsequent call that she sold the bike to someone on OfferUp for $200, the affidavit stated.

The charge against Montoya is a third-degree felony.

Both Criollo and Montoya remain in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

