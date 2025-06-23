Man arrested after homicide, standoff on East Side, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police took a man into custody, who they believe is connected to a homicide on the East Side. The incident came to an end at a home early Monday in the 800 block of Potomac Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after a standoff in connection with a homicide on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Commerce Street.

When they arrived, a 19-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Police, citing witnesses, said the vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of South Polaris and East Commerce streets when shots were heard.

The victim’s name and cause of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers determined that 29-year-old Mark Criollo was identified as the shooter, and an arrest warrant for murder was issued, according to a second preliminary report.

Street Crimes officers and covert detectives later located Criollo in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Potomac around 2 p.m., the second report said.

Investigators set up a perimeter around the home and worked to get Criollo out.

SWAT units later arrived at the scene and took Criollo into custody around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

A mugshot for Criollo was not immediately available from the Bexar County Jail.

SAPD’s report did not indicate if Criollo was armed at any point during the Potomac standoff.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.