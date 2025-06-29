Shooting by Elmendorf police officer stirs sad memories for community

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting earlier this week by an Elmendorf police officer has raised concerns and stirred sad memories among some residents in the community.

An arrest affidavit states that John Blackmore II, 25, was running from the scene of a burglary on Thursday evening on W. 10th Street near Old Corpus Christi Road when he turned and pointed a gun at the officer.

The affidavit states Officer Christian Pena then pulled his weapon and fired, wounding Blackmore.

He was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. At last check, Blackmore was still in the hospital receiving treatment.

The affidavit states police also arrested Sondra Lainson, 23, who told investigators the burglary was her idea and admitted to possessing a gun.

Lainson told authorities she tossed the weapon as the officer approached them, according to the affidavit.

Police confirmed the burglary occurred at a property owned by Elmendorf City Councilperson Linda Pena Ortiz. KSAT attempted to reach Ortiz for comment Saturday afternoon but was not present at the time.

The shooting and resulting crime scene, meanwhile, captured the attention of people throughout the tight-knit neighborhood.

Jesse Palomo, owner of a nearby RV park, said he panicked a bit when he saw the commotion.

“The thought of what went on, what was going on,” he said, recalling the questions that went through his mind at that moment. “You don’t know exactly what’s going on on the other side of that yellow tape, but luckily, nobody got killed.”

Shootings involving police are rare in Elmendorf.

Before Thursday, the most recent one happened in 2014, when then-Elmendorf Police Chief Michael Pimentel was killed during a traffic stop.

A memorial honoring first responders near Elmendorf's city hall includes a statue and plaque for Police Chief Michael Pimentel, who died in 2014. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Palomo said seeing the aftermath of the recent shooting stirred up memories of that event more than a decade ago.

“The way we lost him, I did not expect it in our community. But it happened,” Palomo said, who has lived in Elmendorf for decades.

Palomo said he’s worried the shooting could cause the small-town atmosphere to be lost to big-city problems.

“Our chief has done the best he can to maintain the city as quiet as possible,” he said. “Now, is the growth of my concern? Yes, it is.”

The Texas Rangers are working with Elmendorf police to investigate the latest shooting.

