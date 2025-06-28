Elmendorf police officer shoots burglary suspect multiple times; 2 arrested, affidavit says

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of North Fifth Avenue, near Old Corpus Christi Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been arrested in connection with a burglary investigation after an Elmendorf police officer shot a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

John Blackmore II, 25, and Sondra Lainson, 23, face burglary of habitation charges, Bexar County records show.

Recommended Videos

Blackmore was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, records show. Lainson faces an additional charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Sondra Lainson, 23. (Bexar County Jail)

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of North Fifth Avenue, near Old Corpus Christi Road.

According to the affidavit, Officer Christian Pena responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of 10th Street.

While Pena was talking with a witness, he heard noises nearby and saw Blackmore and Lainson on a property with several items that belonged to the witness, the affidavit stated.

Blackmore fled on foot, and Pena chased him, the affidavit stated. During the pursuit, the affidavit said that Pena saw Blackmore retrieve a gun and point it at him, which prompted Pena to fire his weapon.

Pena’s body camera footage captured Blackmore grabbing a gun from his rear pocket before raising it toward Pena, the affidavit stated. A witness told investigators she also saw the shooting.

After the shooting, Pena told Blackmore, “You pulled a gun,” to which Blackmore replied, “I’m sorry, I’m a dumbass.”

The document stated Blackmore was struck multiple times and taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police confirmed to KSAT that he is now in stable condition.

During a custodial interview, Lainson admitted that she planned the burglary and carried a gun, which she attempted to discard after she saw Pena, the affidavit stated.

Investigators said they found forced entry to the witness’ home and confirmed the property was stolen.

According to the affidavit, Blackmore is a convicted felon, which supports the unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Per department protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

Blackmore and Lainson were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday.

Read also: