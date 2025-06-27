Elmendorf police officer shoots person in southeast Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An Elmendorf police officer shot a person in southeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened on Thursday evening in the 400 block of North Fifth Avenue, near Old Corpus Christi Road.

The sheriff’s office was called to assist the Texas Rangers at the scene, BCSO Public Information Officer Johnny Garcia told KSAT.

It’s unclear what prompted the officer to shoot the individual. The individual’s condition is also unclear.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

