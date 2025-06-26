Suspect flees on bike after shooting victim 3 times in East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another male three times on the East Side.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, two males were arguing at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Jenull Avenue and Monson Street before one of them opened fire.

Recommended Videos

Officers later learned that the suspect shot the victim three times in his upper torso and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

SAPD said it has not located the suspect. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: