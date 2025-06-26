Skip to main content
Local News

Suspect flees on bike after shooting victim 3 times in East Side, SAPD says

Authorities say the 30-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

SAPD patrol vehicle (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said they are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another male three times on the East Side.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, two males were arguing at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Jenull Avenue and Monson Street before one of them opened fire.

Officers later learned that the suspect shot the victim three times in his upper torso and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

SAPD said it has not located the suspect. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

