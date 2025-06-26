Balloons released in memory of 19-year-old fatally shot downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Balloons filled the sky Wednesday night as family and friends gathered to remember a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Wednesday as Jordan Eli Bocanegra.

Hours later, about 100 people met on East Commerce Street for a vigil in Jordan’s honor.

“A parent should never have to go through this, losing a kid before their own lives,” Jordan’s mom, Tanya Bocanegra, said. “He’s just innocent, so it just hurts, it hurts a lot.”

The shooting happened before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Jordan’s family said he was getting gas near North Gevers Street and East Commerce Street.

Jordan was about to head home to Hondo. However, before he could, San Antonio police said he was shot inside his car.

Jordan’s family told KSAT that he drove about a block before crashing near South Polaris Street and East Commerce Street.

“Every day I wake up, it’s like a replay,” Julio Bocanegra, Jordan’s dad, said with tears in his eyes.

Hours after the shooting, SAPD said it tracked the suspect, identified as Mark Criollo, to a house on Potomac Street.

After a 12-hour standoff, Criollo was taken into custody, police said. Now, he’s in jail and facing a murder charge, according to police.

A memorial has been built at the intersection of East Commerce Street and South Polaris Street. Jordan’s family said they’ll keep it up there as long as they can to honor and remember him.

