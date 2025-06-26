Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in San Antonio wanted in California homicide

Cristino Paul Rocha III, 48, is accused of fatally shooting Paul Fierro in Fresno, California.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect in San Antonio wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in California.

Cristino Paul Rocha III, 48, is accused of fatally shooting Paul Fierro on May 28, 2023, in Fresno, California.

Authorities said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued his arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 12, 2023.

The Fresno Police Department said that Rocha is believed to be living in the San Antonio area with his significant other and child. He may be working as a dishwasher or cook.

Police said Rocha was known to have family in Laredo and Waco.

Rocha is 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities said he has the following tattoos:

large cross on his left forearm

tattoo around his right wrist

old English letters across his stomach

an hourglass on his left bicep

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this crime. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

