Local News

Man arrested, woman wanted after teen shot in Seguin, police say

Girl, 15, was shot on June 14 at an apartment complex on State Highway 123 Bypass

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Javon Calvin, 20, of Kyle, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Seguin and Kyle police. (Hays County Jail)

SEGUIN, Texas – A man was arrested and a woman is wanted after a teen was shot in Seguin earlier this month, according to Seguin police.

The shooting happened at around 1:15 a.m. on June 14 at the Seguin Manor Apartments, located at 800 N. State Highway 123 Bypass.

The Seguin Police Department said a 15-year-old girl was shot in her arm.

Javon Calvin, 20, of Kyle, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Seguin and Kyle police.

He was booked into the Hays County Jail on Tuesday.

Seguin police officers said they are also searching for Julicia Medrano in connection with the shooting.

Medrano is believed to be in the Austin area and has an active warrant for her arrest. She is “wanted for hindering apprehension,” police said.

Anyone with information about Medrano’s whereabouts is asked to contact Seguin police at 830-401-2360 or submit a tip anonymously through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.

