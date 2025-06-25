Texas parents charged with capital murder in connection to their child’s death, report says

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – Two South Texas parents have been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of their two-month-old child, according to a KRGV report.

A city spokesperson told KRGV Miguel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Ramirez were arraigned in connection with a death investigation that began on June 22. The parents were both arraigned Monday night.

The spokesperson said the death investigation involved the child.

According to KRGV, the Pharr Police Department responded to a wellness check in the 200 block of East Sam Houston Blvd Sunday afternoon.

The parents are both charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Ortiz is facing additional charges, including possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Ramirez’s bond is set at $5,026,000, while Ortiz’s bond is set at $3 million.

