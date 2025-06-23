4-month-old baby dies at San Antonio hospital after alleged abuse, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 4-month-old girl died Saturday morning at University Hospital after suffering alleged abuse earlier this month.

KSAT 12 obtained court records that reveal Mia Martinez died after doctors said she suffered a subdural hematoma to the head. The injury happened on June 4, one week after the child was released from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), records show.

The baby, according to court records, was born premature and had been in NICU until she was well enough to go home in late May.

According to those court records, doctors told investigators that the injuries the baby suffered had to be caused by alleged physical abuse.

The child’s mother told investigators she was out all day running errands on June 4 while her husband stayed home and watched their children.

The father told investigators he doesn’t know how Mia’s injury occurred. KSAT is not naming the father or mother because no arrests have been made in the case.

The medical examiner’s office has not ruled a cause or manner of death, and their final assessment is still pending.

SAPD confirmed to KSAT 12 that the investigation is open and investigators are awaiting the final report from the medical examiner’s office.

Court records revealed three other children living in the home have been taken away from their parents and are now residing with family members.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

