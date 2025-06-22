Person accused in Northwest Side shooting leads police on chase, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person accused in a Northwest Side shooting led San Antonio police on a chase early Sunday morning.

SAPD said officers responded to the shooting just after midnight on Sunday in the 2000 block of Oak Hill Road.

According to SAPD, the shooting happened after an argument in an apartment complex. A 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooter fled the scene, driving north on Northwest Loop 410. Officers lost their vehicle as it exited the highway near Bandera Road, police said.

According to SAPD, the shooter’s vehicle hit another car while traveling west on Bandera Road. The vehicle was later found unoccupied at a separate location.

There were no injuries in the pursuit, police said.

The shooter remains unidentified and has not been located as of Sunday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing, check back for updates.

