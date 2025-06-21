Man arrested, accused of killing relative on West Side, affidavit says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ronnie Regalado, 38, faces a murder chase for allegedly shooting and killing his relative.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his relative on the West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ronnie Regalado is accused of killing Rudy Regalado, 35, during a gathering on Monday.

Recommended Videos

Regalado, 38, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday, records show.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. on June 16 in the 300 block of North Pinto Street.

When San Antonio police officers arrived, they found Rudy Regalado on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The relationship between the two men is unclear.

Video footage obtained by officers at the scene showed a dispute between the two men before Rudy Regalado was killed, the affidavit stated.

Ronnie Regalado was seen fleeing the scene in a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee, the affidavit stated.

He faces a murder charge, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Read also: