Man arrested, accused of killing relative on West Side, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his relative on the West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ronnie Regalado is accused of killing Rudy Regalado, 35, during a gathering on Monday.
Regalado, 38, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday, records show.
The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. on June 16 in the 300 block of North Pinto Street.
When San Antonio police officers arrived, they found Rudy Regalado on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The relationship between the two men is unclear.
Video footage obtained by officers at the scene showed a dispute between the two men before Rudy Regalado was killed, the affidavit stated.
Ronnie Regalado was seen fleeing the scene in a gray or silver Jeep Cherokee, the affidavit stated.
He faces a murder charge, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
