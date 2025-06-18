Authorities ID man fatally shot by relative during argument on West Side

Shooting happened in the 300 block of North Pinto Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police said was shot and killed by a relative on Monday morning.

Rudy Regalado, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

San Antonio police responded to the shooting just after 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of North Pinto Street, which is near West Travis Street.

Police said four to five people were gathering at the home when Regalado and another man went outside and started arguing.

People inside the home heard one gunshot and went outside to find Regalado on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

The suspect, 38, fled the scene in a Jeep, according to police.

No weapon was found at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

