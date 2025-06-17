Man shot during fight outside bar on Northwest Side, police say

A man was shot in the buttocks during a fight outside Smitty’s Pub on Gardendale Road on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a fight outside a Northwest Side bar early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. outside Smitty’s Pub in the 4100 block of Gardendale Road, not far from Wurzbach Road.

Police said two men were involved in a fight outside the bar when one of them pulled a gun and shot the other in the buttocks.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

The shooting victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

