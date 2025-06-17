Woman wanted in drive-by shooting that left 2 men injured, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot two men during a drive-by incident on the North Side.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Magnolia Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.

Police said a woman fired shots at the house following an altercation.

Two men were struck during the shooting, with one sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg and the other to the arm. They were taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

