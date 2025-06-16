Skip to main content
9 hospitalized, including children, after golf cart crash, Comal County Sheriff’s Office says

Crash happened Monday afternoon at Camp Fimfo

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Stock image of an ambulance. (Can, Canva)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Nine people were hospitalized, including children, after a golf cart crash, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a flipped-over golf cart around 12:40 p.m. Monday at Camp Fimfo, located at 520 Whitewater Way.

A total of nine people were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said all were alert and breathing when deputies arrived.

It is unclear how the golf cart flipped over. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

