9 hospitalized, including children, after golf cart crash, Comal County Sheriff’s Office says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Nine people were hospitalized, including children, after a golf cart crash, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a flipped-over golf cart around 12:40 p.m. Monday at Camp Fimfo, located at 520 Whitewater Way.

A total of nine people were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said all were alert and breathing when deputies arrived.

It is unclear how the golf cart flipped over. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

