Driver on the run after North Side crash involving SAPD officer, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is on the run after a crash involving a San Antonio police officer on the North Side, according to the department.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police said the officer was traveling north on Blanco Road toward the La Manda Boulevard intersection.

Police said as the officer approached the intersection, a 2025 Toyota Camry traveling on La Manda Boulevard turned south onto Blanco Road, “causing the officer to strike the driver side of the Toyota.”

The driver of the Toyota, an unidentified male, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot with other passengers, police said.

Two female passengers were located nearby, but the driver has not been located as of Saturday morning, police said.

The officer sustained minor injuries, police said, and was taken to a clinic to be medically evaluated.

Additional information was not available. The investigation is ongoing.

