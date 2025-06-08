Pregnant woman hospitalized after crash; police looking for driver, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a driver who fled after injuring a pregnant woman in a crash.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 17300 block of Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman, who is six months pregnant, was a passenger in a 2008 black Chevrolet Avalanche traveling east on Wurzbach Parkway.

The driver “lost control” and struck the concrete dividers, police said. The driver then fled the scene and left the woman in the passenger seat.

The woman was taken to a hospital with bodily injury, police said, and she and her unborn child are in “stable condition” as of Sunday morning.

Police said when the driver is found, they will be charged with collision involving injury.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: