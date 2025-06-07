Driver arrested after crashing into Cornerstone Church during ‘mental crisis,’ SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after crashing a truck into a North Side church during a “mental crisis,” according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Church in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway. Police said upon arrival, they found the driver being extracted from the truck by the San Antonio Fire Department.

“According to witnesses the driver accelerated his truck several times before crashing through the front door of the church and never hit the brakes,” police said in a preliminary report.

The truck drove about 20 feet into the church before coming to a stop, police said.

Smoke was coming out of the truck engine, but firefighters quickly extinguished any fire hazard, police said.

“It was determined the driver committed the act intentionally, as the driver was suffering a mental crisis during the incident,” police said.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

When he is released from the hospital, police said he will be booked for criminal mischief ($150,000-$300,000).

Additional information was not immediately available.

