2 hospitalized after DPS chase ends in crash, department says

A Texas Department of Public Safety-initiated chase ended in a crash, and two people were hospitalized, according to a department spokesperson.

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas Department of Public Safety-initiated chase ended in a crash, and two people were hospitalized, according to a department spokesperson.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday on the access road of Southwest Loop 410 between Highway 151 and Marbach Road.

Recommended Videos

The trooper was attempting to stop a vehicle, but the driver fled and crashed on the access road, DPS said. It is unclear what prompted the chase or why the driver was being stopped.

Transguide cameras in the area showed the vehicle overturned on the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The DPS trooper also collided with a truck on the exit ramp. The driver of the truck was not transported to the hospital.

As a precaution, the trooper was also hospitalized.

KSAT has emailed DPS for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.