SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed their vehicle into a North Side church on Friday, according to San Antonio police.

The collision happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Church in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Pkwy.

The San Antonio Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

